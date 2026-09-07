'King' could mark Rani Mukerji-Abhishek Bachchan's reunion after 20 years

While the potential of Mukerji and Bachchan's reunion has excited fans, there is still no official confirmation from the makers about her involvement in King.

The film will also star Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.

In a recent #AskSRK session on X, Khan was asked about his favorite film with Mukerji. He replied, "I love Rani with or without films."

Notably, King will mark Mukerji and Khan's reunion after Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, too.