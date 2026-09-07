'King' could mark Rani Mukerji-Abhishek Bachchan's reunion after 20 years
What's the story
Bollywood actors Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan are reportedly set to share the screen again in the upcoming film King, starring Shah Rukh Khan. The movie will mark their first collaboration since Laaga Chunari Mein Daag (2007). Initially, it was reported that Mukerji would appear in an extended cameo as Suhana Khan's character's mother. However, Mid-Day suggests she may be cast opposite Bachchan instead.
Role speculation
No official confirmation on Mukerji's involvement
While the potential of Mukerji and Bachchan's reunion has excited fans, there is still no official confirmation from the makers about her involvement in King.
The film will also star Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, and Jackie Shroff in key roles.
In a recent #AskSRK session on X, Khan was asked about his favorite film with Mukerji. He replied, "I love Rani with or without films."
Notably, King will mark Mukerji and Khan's reunion after Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna, too.
Co-star excitement
Previous Mukerji-Bachchan films
Before King, Mukerji and Bachchan have starred in superhit films such as Bas Itna Sa Khwab (2001), Yuva (2004), Bunty Aur Babli (2005), Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna (2006), and Laaga Chunari Mein Daag.
Junior Bachchan is set for a negative role in Suhana's big-screen debut, set to be released around Christmas this year.