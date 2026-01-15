Rani Mukerji-Aditya Chopra's combined net worth is a staggering ₹7,400cr!
Bollywood power couple Rani Mukerji and Aditya Chopra are seriously wealthy—with a combined net worth of ₹7,400 crore.
Their success comes from decades in the film industry, smart business moves, and some iconic Bollywood hits.
How do they make their money?
Rani charges around ₹7 crore per film and ₹6 crore for endorsements, with recent projects like Mardaani 3 keeping her in the spotlight.
Aditya heads Yash Raj Films (YRF), which pulls in an impressive ₹10,000 crore annually and has produced some of Bollywood's biggest blockbusters.
What about their lifestyle?
They live large with multiple luxury homes—a Juhu mansion and apartment (both worth ₹30 crore), plus properties in Khar, Navi Mumbai, and Khandala.
Their garage is stacked too: think Range Rover Vogue, Mercedes-Benz S-Class, and BMW 7 Series—all top-tier rides.