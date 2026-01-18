Rani Mukerji says 'Mardaani 3' will 'give strength to women'

Rani Mukerji , who will reprise her role as the fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardaani 3, has called the film an "important" one. Speaking to ANI, she said that the movie is a story of "women's empowerment" and "hope." The third installment in the Mardaani franchise sees Mukerji's character fighting crimes against women. It's backed by Yash Raj Films .

Film's impact Mukerji emphasized on the film's message of empowerment Mukerji said, "When we watch this content, our awareness will increase. This is the story of women's empowerment, to give strength to women." "This film is made to give hope, and I want every girl, every woman, to watch this film and get inspired." The actor also visited DY Patil Medical College for a meet-and-greet with her young fans recently.

Emotional encounter Mukerji's emotional connection with young fans During her visit to DY Patil Medical College, Mukerji performed traditional martial arts with her young fans. She said, "I am so happy to see them (young fans) because this masculine play that these girls do is actually a traditional martial art form in India." "So, seeing that, I became very emotional because I always see girls in a very strong form. And today, I saw a goddess in their form."

Spiritual journey Mukerji's spiritual visit to Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple Mukerji also visited Pune's Dagdusheth Ganpati Temple to seek blessings for her upcoming film. She was seen offering prayers and performing aarti at the temple. She said, "I feel very good to go to the temple. I feel very peaceful, and I get power by going to the temple." "Especially this time, when I am coming with a new film in a new year, I felt that if I am coming to Pune, then I have to go to Dagdusheth."

