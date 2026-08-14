Rani Mukerji receives La Trobe Honorary Doctorate, second after SRK
What's the story
Acclaimed Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji has been awarded an Honorary Doctor of Letters by La Trobe University, Australia. This makes her the second Indian film personality to receive this honor after Shah Rukh Khan. The recognition is a tribute to her nearly three-decade-long career in Indian cinema and her contributions to humanitarian work.
Career highlights
'I feel I have fulfilled a responsibility far greater than...'
Mukerji has consistently chosen films that address social issues, women's empowerment, and other important conversations.
She said, "I have always chosen films that have made an impact in my heart first."
"A story that needs to be told. A story that would inspire and empower."
"If my films have helped even one person understand India and its women a little better...then I feel I have fulfilled a responsibility far greater than simply being an actor."
Artist's response
Mukerji calls it a 'deeply humbling honour'
Mukerji also posted on YRF's official Instagram, saying, "Some moments make you stop and take a moment to truly appreciate the journey."
"Receiving an Honorary Doctorate from La Trobe University, after nearly three decades in cinema, is a deeply humbling honour."
"And to all the audiences who have welcomed my work into their homes, hearts, and memories over the years, this journey would not have been the same without you."
"I carry this honour with immense gratitude."
Exclusive honor
Mukerji joins the exclusive league at La Trobe University
Mukerji's latest honor places her in an exclusive league at La Trobe University.
Khan was conferred an honorary doctorate by the university in 2019, which also announced a PhD scholarship in his name.
Meanwhile, in addition to her honorary doctorate, Mukerji was honored with a special citation for excellence in acting at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne (IFFM).
The festival is being held from August 13 to 23 and brings together films, actors, and filmmakers from across India.