Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' gets U/A certificate; runtime revealed

Runtime analysis

'Mardaani 3' runtime details and franchise comparison

The first half of Mardaani 3 is slightly longer at 1 hour, 6 minutes, and 30 seconds. The second half is shorter at 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 6 seconds. This makes it the first film in the series to have a runtime of over two hours. The previous films had runtimes of under two hours: Mardaani was 113 minutes long (1 hour and 53 minutes), while Mardaani 2 was 103 minutes long (1 hour and 43 minutes).