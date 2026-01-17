Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' gets U/A certificate; runtime revealed
What's the story
The third installment of the Mardaani franchise, starring Rani Mukerji, has been certified by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with a U/A 16+ certificate, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film's runtime is 2 hours, 10 minutes, and 36 seconds, making it the longest movie in the series so far.
Runtime analysis
'Mardaani 3' runtime details and franchise comparison
The first half of Mardaani 3 is slightly longer at 1 hour, 6 minutes, and 30 seconds. The second half is shorter at 1 hour, 4 minutes, and 6 seconds. This makes it the first film in the series to have a runtime of over two hours. The previous films had runtimes of under two hours: Mardaani was 113 minutes long (1 hour and 53 minutes), while Mardaani 2 was 103 minutes long (1 hour and 43 minutes).
Film details
'Mardaani 3' features Mukerji in the lead role
In Mardaani 3, Mukerji reprises her role as fearless cop Shivani Shivaji Roy. The film also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, with Shivani racing against time to save multiple missing girls. The thriller is directed by Abhiraj Minawala. The film is set to release on January 30, almost a month earlier than its original date of February 27, 2026.