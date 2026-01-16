Rani Mukerji gets candid about the 'Mardaani' franchise
What's the story
As veteran Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji celebrates three decades in the industry, she opened up about her journey with the Mardaani franchise and her character Shivani Shivaji Roy. In an interview with IANS, she said, "Shivani Shivaji Roy is not a character I switch off when the camera cuts. I carry her with me." "Because through her, I've seen what it really means to serve. I've seen how lonely courage can be."
Tribute
Mukerji dedicated 'Mardaani 3' to the Indian police force
With the third installment of Mardaani receiving immense love, Mukerji dedicated it to the Indian police force. She said, "To my brothers and sisters in the police force, especially the women...this film exists because of you." "This film is my way of celebrating the entire police force, especially the women officers who lead with strength, compassion, and fierce integrity."
Audience appreciation
Mukerji expressed gratitude for audience's response to 'Mardaani 3'
Mukerji also expressed her gratitude for the audience's response to the trailer of Mardaani 3. She said, "Your incredible response and love for Mardaani 3 trailer tells me that we, as a country, have a strong conscience." "That we still feel anger when something is wrong and pride when someone stands up to protect the helpless." "Thank you for holding Mardaani 3 so close to your hearts."
Deeper connection
'Mardaani' is a feeling, a responsibility for Mukerji
Mukerji also revealed that Mardaani is more than just a franchise for her. She said, "Shivani Shivaji Roy lives in my heart." "Through her, I've witnessed courage that doesn't shout, strength that doesn't seek applause." "Mardaani has never just been a film for me, it's...a responsibility." "It is deeply humbling to experience so much love for a film and franchise that is part of my existence and has defined my career in cinema." The film will release on January 30.