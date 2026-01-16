Rani Mukerji gets candid about the 'Mardaani' franchise

As veteran Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji celebrates three decades in the industry, she opened up about her journey with the Mardaani franchise and her character Shivani Shivaji Roy. In an interview with IANS, she said, "Shivani Shivaji Roy is not a character I switch off when the camera cuts. I carry her with me." "Because through her, I've seen what it really means to serve. I've seen how lonely courage can be."

Tribute Mukerji dedicated 'Mardaani 3' to the Indian police force With the third installment of Mardaani receiving immense love, Mukerji dedicated it to the Indian police force. She said, "To my brothers and sisters in the police force, especially the women...this film exists because of you." "This film is my way of celebrating the entire police force, especially the women officers who lead with strength, compassion, and fierce integrity."

Audience appreciation Mukerji expressed gratitude for audience's response to 'Mardaani 3' Mukerji also expressed her gratitude for the audience's response to the trailer of Mardaani 3. She said, "Your incredible response and love for Mardaani 3 trailer tells me that we, as a country, have a strong conscience." "That we still feel anger when something is wrong and pride when someone stands up to protect the helpless." "Thank you for holding Mardaani 3 so close to your hearts."

