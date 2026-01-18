Rani Mukerji says 'Mardaani 3' is all about hope and women's empowerment
Entertainment
Rani Mukerji is gearing up for Mardaani 3, calling it an important story of women empowerment and hope.
She shared, "This film is made to give hope, and I want every girl, every woman, to watch this film and get inspired."
The movie hits theaters January 30.
What's the film about?
Mardaani 3 continues India's biggest solo female-led franchise. Mukerji returns as cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, taking on a case to rescue girls who've gone missing.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala and written by Aayush Gupta, the cast also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad as the villain Amma.
Anything new this time?
This third installment is the longest in the series—over two hours—and has a U/A 16+ rating from CBFC.
The trailer dropped on January 12, spotlighting Shivani's relentless fight for justice.