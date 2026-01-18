Rani Mukerji says 'Mardaani 3' is all about hope and women's empowerment Entertainment Jan 18, 2026

Rani Mukerji is gearing up for Mardaani 3, calling it an important story of women empowerment and hope.

She shared, "This film is made to give hope, and I want every girl, every woman, to watch this film and get inspired."

The movie hits theaters January 30.