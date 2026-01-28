Rani Mukerji recalls her most memorable roles over the decades

Rani Mukerji , who recently won a National Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway (2023), is currently promoting her upcoming film Mardaani 3. During an interaction with fans at a Hindustan Times event, she was asked about her favorite roles from her 30-year-long career in Bollywood . The question made her reflect on the characters that have been close to her heart over the years.

Role reflections 'I think I wouldn't pick one because...' Mukerji said, "I think I wouldn't pick one because there are a lot of characters that I have played in my life who are very special to me." She mentioned Michelle McNally from Black (2005) as one such role. "Tina from Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, because of her, people in this generation also watch me, so I feel good about that," she added.

Breaking barriers 'She's one of those women from today's generation...' Mukerji also spoke about her roles from the early 2000s. She said, "My role of Suhani Sharma in Saathiya was also a very strong character." "Rhea Prakash, the girl from Hum Tum, she also showed a different kind of power." "She's one of those women from today's generation in India who can say she wants to marry, just because she wants to get married."

Role highlights Mukerji's roles that showcased resilience and determination Mukerji continued, "Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna in which I play Maya, she also stands and wants to look deep inside her heart to see what makes her happy against societal norms." "Then there is Naina Mathur from Hichki who has Tourette's, and she fights her own challenges to achieve her dreams." "Everyone tells her that she cannot be a teacher...but she overcomes that challenge."

