'OMG 3': Rani to play goddess, Akshay to make cameo

The third installment of the popular Oh My God! franchise is reportedly in the works, with a new title and narrative approach. Tentatively titled Oh My Goddess, the film will feature Rani Mukerji as a goddess and Akshay Kumar in a cameo role, reported Bombay Times. This marks the first on-screen collaboration between the two. Although there has been no official confirmation from either party, industry insiders have hinted at these developments.

Film details 'OMG 3' to feature a goddess and a new narrative A source told the portal, "The movie will have a goddess this time and change the narrative. The movie will be something absolutely different from the previous two." "Akshay has a cameo and will mostly only shoot for a day or two." The film is currently in pre-production, with plans to begin filming by mid-2026. It will be directed by Amit Rai, who also directed OMG 2.

Casting news Mukerji's addition is a significant casting development Mukerji's inclusion in the film has been hailed as one of the biggest casting developments in recent years. A source previously told Pinkvilla, "This is easily one of the biggest castings in recent years. Oh My God! is among Akshay Kumar's most loved franchises, and it's only getting bigger with Rani Mukerji joining the film." "Her presence will add immense gravitas and freshness to the narrative."