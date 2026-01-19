Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' gets new release date

The movie will be released in cinemas worldwide. It's rated U/A 16+, which means more people can catch it on the big screen compared to the original film's stricter rating.

What's the story this time?

Rani Mukerji is back as tough cop Shivani Shivaji Roy, taking on a case about missing girls. The cast also features Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad, with Abhiraj Minawala directing.

At over two hours long, this is the longest 'Mardaani' yet.

And if you want a sneak peek or some fun behind-the-scenes chat, Rani will be on The Great Indian Kapil Show on Netflix January 24 at 8pm.