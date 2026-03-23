Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' heads to Netflix: Details here

Plot of 'Mardaani 3'

The plot begins with the abduction of Ruhani and Jhimli and expands into an investigation into dozens of missing girls (93).

She gets help from Constable Fatima (Janki Bodiwala) while facing off against Ramanujan (Prajesh Kashyap), who runs Treta Trust and is behind illegal medical experiments involving a mutated HPV virus used on abducted girls.