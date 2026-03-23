Rani Mukerji's 'Mardaani 3' heads to Netflix: Details here
Rani Mukerji's action-packed Mardaani 3 is coming to Netflix on March 27, 2026. After its January theatrical release, the film became a box office hit.
Directed by Abhiraj Minawala, it follows SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy (Mukerji) as she races to save two kidnapped girls in Bulandshahr.
OTT release date and platform
You can catch all the drama and thrills on Netflix starting March 27.
Plot of 'Mardaani 3'
The plot begins with the abduction of Ruhani and Jhimli and expands into an investigation into dozens of missing girls (93).
She gets help from Constable Fatima (Janki Bodiwala) while facing off against Ramanujan (Prajesh Kashyap), who runs Treta Trust and is behind illegal medical experiments involving a mutated HPV virus used on abducted girls.
Box office collection of 'Mardaani 3'
Mardaani 3 pulled in ₹75 crore worldwide and ₹60 crore in India, making it one of this year's top Hindi films and even outpacing Border 2.
Audiences have really connected with its intense story and strong performances.