Ranveer Brar explains why vegetarian food was served at BRICS  

Brar added, "You want to serve food that stays away from controversy. Vegetarian food stays away from controversy, internationally."

The summit was held on September 12 and 13 with the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability." It saw participation from leaders of all 11 BRICS members, Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE, Indonesia, and Saudi Arabia, and representatives of 10 partner countries.