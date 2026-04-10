'Kantara' controversy: Why Ranveer Singh has to amend apology 

Actor Ranveer Singh has agreed to amend his apology affidavit in the ongoing Kantara controversy . The Karnataka High Court was informed on Friday that Singh would be consulting with the complainant to revise the language of his apology. This development comes during a hearing for Singh's plea to quash an FIR against him for allegedly hurting religious sentiments at the 56th International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Goa last year.

Legal defense Complainant's side says affidavit lacks genuine remorse Senior advocate Sajan Poovayya, who is representing Singh, told Justice M Nagaprasanna that an affidavit expressing apology had already been filed. He added that this affidavit also includes a commitment to visit a temple in Mysore as a gesture of remorse. However, the complainant's counsel argued that the affidavit lacked "genuine remorse" and failed to explicitly acknowledge the gravity of the offense.

Criticism Singh's defense highlights actor's cultural background The complainant's counsel pointed out that the affidavit did not reflect the intent expressed "in letter and spirit." They urged for a proper affidavit with specific words. Defending the contents of the affidavit, Poovayya highlighted excerpts where Singh stated he didn't realize his act would offend devotees. The actor also clarified his cultural background, saying he was raised in a Sindhi household in Mumbai and was unaware of the sensitivities involved.

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Court order Court directs Singh to file revised affidavit After hearing both sides, the court has now directed Singh to file a revised affidavit that satisfies the complainant. The matter has been listed for further hearing on April 23. Earlier, on March 24, the court had stressed the importance of showing genuine remorse, especially given Singh's public influence. It had also orally observed that celebrities must exercise caution and cannot hurt religious sentiments during public appearances.

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