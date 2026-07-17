Ranveer's 'Pralay' welcomes 'Narcos's cinematographer onboard: Report
What's the story
In a thrilling development for Bollywood, international cinematographer Juan Carlos Gil, known for his work on Netflix's Narcos, has been roped in for Ranveer Singh's mega-budget film Pralay. The decision comes as Pralay's team aims to give the film "a Hollywood-style visual treatment," reported Bollywood Hungama. Interestingly, Gil is also working on another Bollywood project, Vikrant Massey's political drama White, currently.
Cinematic collaboration
Both films aim to have a global visual language
A source told the portal, "The team of Pralay is mounting the film on a lavish scale and wants it to have a Hollywood-style visual treatment. Juan Carlos Gil fits the bill perfectly. He is equally excited to come on board, while the team is thrilled to have him shoot this ambitious zombie film."
Both Pralay and White aim to deliver a unique "global visual language" to Indian cinema through Gil's expertise.
Film details
'Pralay' and 'White': Upcoming projects
Pralay, a highly anticipated big-budget zombie thriller, is Singh's next project after his blockbuster films in the Dhurandhar series. It is directed by Jai Mehta and produced by Birla Studios and Hansal Mehta.
On the other hand, White is a large-scale human political drama inspired by global spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar's life. The film explores how the world's longest internal conflict, the war in Colombia, was resolved without violence through ancient Indian philosophies and Shankar's intervention.
Global reach
Meanwhile, here's more about 'White'
White, which features Massey as Shankar, has been shot extensively in South America with an international cast and crew.
The film is backed by Siddharth Anand of War, Pathaan, and King fame, producer Mahaveer Jain, and PeaceCraft Pictures.
Directed by ace ad filmmaker Montoo Bassi, White will be released in over 100 countries across multiple languages to reach a global audience.