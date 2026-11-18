Ranveer Singh and boAt's Aman Gupta launch H.I.M grooming line
Ranveer Singh and boAt's Aman Gupta just dropped H.I.M (Handsome Indian Man), a men's grooming line with eight products like face wash, sunscreen, and moisturizer.
Prices start at ₹299, and you can grab them on Amazon or Blinkit.
H.I.M made for Indian skin
India's beauty market is booming, worth ₹2.2 lakh crore and projected to nearly double to ₹4 lakh crore by FY2031, but men still make up less than a 10th of India's beauty and personal care spending.
H.I.M aims to change that with products made for Indian skin, with its proprietary molecule developed exclusively for H.I.M, tested under Indian conditions, including heat, humidity and pollution.