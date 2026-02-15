Ranveer Singh apologizes for mocking Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' scene
Ranveer Singh has publicly apologized after his mimicry of Rishab Shetty's Daiva possession scene from Kantara: Chapter 1 at IFFI 2025 upset many.
The act, which happened in Goa on November 28, led to a complaint for allegedly disrespecting Goddess Chamundadevi.
On Instagram, Ranveer explained he just wanted to celebrate Shetty's performance and said, "If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologize."
Ranveer's mimicry drew ire of many
During the event, Ranveer praised Shetty but called Chamundi Daiva a "female ghost" and recreated the intense scene—shoes on—despite Shetty warning him offstage.
This didn't go over well with some viewers and religious groups.
Despite controversies, Ranveer remains a top star
Ranveer isn't new to controversy. He has been involved in other controversies in the past.
Still, he remains one of Bollywood's top stars.