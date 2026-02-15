Ranveer Singh apologizes for mocking Rishab Shetty's 'Kantara' scene Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Ranveer Singh has publicly apologized after his mimicry of Rishab Shetty's Daiva possession scene from Kantara: Chapter 1 at IFFI 2025 upset many.

The act, which happened in Goa on November 28, led to a complaint for allegedly disrespecting Goddess Chamundadevi.

On Instagram, Ranveer explained he just wanted to celebrate Shetty's performance and said, "If I've hurt anyone's sentiments, I sincerely apologize."