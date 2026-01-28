Ranveer Singh booked over Chavundi Daiva controversy at IFFI

Ranveer Singh landed in legal trouble after being accused of mocking the revered guardian spirit Chavundi Daiva at the IFFI closing ceremony in Goa on November 28, 2025. Bengaluru advocate Prashanth Methal filed a complaint, saying Singh crudely imitated sacred rituals and called Chavundi Daiva a "female ghost" while enacting an emotional Chavundi Daiva scene from Kantara: Chapter 1.

Why are people upset? Tulu communities were quick to call out Singh's act, especially since the act occurred in the presence of actor Rishab Shetty and continued despite a request not to.

The complainant said he became aware of the incident on December 2, 2025, and the complaint was referred to High Grounds police, which registered an FIR (no date given).

What's the cultural context? Chavundi Daiva is deeply respected as a revered guardian spirit worshiped in Bhoota Kola rituals—an important part of coastal Karnataka's culture.

For many, what happened felt like more than just a joke; it was seen as disrespect toward their beliefs.