Ranveer Singh booked over Chavundi Daiva controversy at IFFI
Ranveer Singh landed in legal trouble after being accused of mocking the revered guardian spirit Chavundi Daiva at the IFFI closing ceremony in Goa on November 28, 2025.
Bengaluru advocate Prashanth Methal filed a complaint, saying Singh crudely imitated sacred rituals and called Chavundi Daiva a "female ghost" while enacting an emotional Chavundi Daiva scene from Kantara: Chapter 1.
Why are people upset?
Tulu communities were quick to call out Singh's act, especially since the act occurred in the presence of actor Rishab Shetty and continued despite a request not to.
The complainant said he became aware of the incident on December 2, 2025, and the complaint was referred to High Grounds police, which registered an FIR (no date given).
What's the cultural context?
Chavundi Daiva is deeply respected as a revered guardian spirit worshiped in Bhoota Kola rituals—an important part of coastal Karnataka's culture.
For many, what happened felt like more than just a joke; it was seen as disrespect toward their beliefs.
Did Ranveer respond?
Yes—Singh apologized on Instagram, saying he only meant to praise Rishab Shetty's performance: "Actor to actor, I know how much it takes to perform that particular scene, for which he has my utmost admiration."
He added that he regrets hurting anyone and respects all cultures and traditions.