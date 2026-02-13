Ranveer Singh threatened again, warning issued against his staff

Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has been threatened by the Bishnoi gang in a recent voice note, according to Hindustan Times. The sender of the message, who claims to be a member of the notorious group, warned that Singh and filmmaker Rohit Shetty 's "entire staff" will be harmed if they don't comply with their demands. This comes just days after an alleged extortion threat was sent to Singh via WhatsApp.

Threat details 'You are very fond of giving advice' In the voice note, the unidentified man said, "Ranveer Singh, you're very fond of giving advice, telling people to go and file an application and report to the police station, and you did that too, fine, no problem." "Now listen to me: everyone who works under you, your manager, and all the staff, we have all their details...we have everything." "We won't say anything to you; we'll start targeting them instead. That's when you'll come to your senses."

Warning issued 'If you don't fall in line in time...' The man warned Singh, "Ranveer Singh, you said something and then went back on your word..." "That's why I'm leaving this voice note for you - either you return to what you promised, or we'll show you what the punishment is for backing out." "You...Rohit Shetty, and I'm saying this to the entire Bollywood too: whoever we call should fall in line in time. If you don't, then later you'll see what we do to all of you."

Advertisement