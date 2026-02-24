Ranveer Singh gets HC breather in 'Kantara' controversy
Ranveer Singh just got a breather from the Karnataka High Court after being booked for allegedly mocking a character from the film Kantara.
The court told Bengaluru police not to take any harsh steps against him—as long as he cooperates with their investigation.
But the judge didn't hold back, reminding Ranveer that "Super star is notupar (above) law, sir." and actors should watch their words.
What did Ranveer say that landed him in trouble?
The controversy started when Ranveer, during a Dhurandhar promo at the Filmfare Awards event in Goa, mimicked Rishab Shetty's Kantara character and called her a female ghost.
This didn't sit well with some, leading to a complaint and an FIR for hurting religious sentiments.
Ranveer's apology and upcoming hearing
Ranveer apologized later, saying he never meant to offend anyone and even praised Kantara in his apology.
His lawyer admitted the comment was insensitive but insisted there was no criminal intent.