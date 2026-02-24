Ranveer Singh gets HC breather in 'Kantara' controversy Entertainment Feb 24, 2026

Ranveer Singh just got a breather from the Karnataka High Court after being booked for allegedly mocking a character from the film Kantara.

The court told Bengaluru police not to take any harsh steps against him—as long as he cooperates with their investigation.

But the judge didn't hold back, reminding Ranveer that "Super star is notupar (above) law, sir." and actors should watch their words.