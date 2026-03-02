Ranveer Singh gets relief in 'Kantara' mimicry case
Ranveer Singh has been given interim relief by the Karnataka High Court—restraining authorities from taking coercive action (such as arrest) against him for now—over his mimicry of a deity from Kantara: Chapter 1.
This all started after he impersonated Rishab Shetty's Daiva scene at the IFFI closing ceremony in Goa in an incident that occurred earlier.
Why was a case filed against Singh?
Singh's act upset many for allegedly disrespecting the Chavundi Daiva tradition from coastal Karnataka.
The complaint alleged Singh mimicked despite being asked to stop, and a magistrate directed an investigation.
Court's advice to Singh
Singh apologized on Instagram, saying he meant it as praise. But the court pointed out that apologies can't always undo hurt.
Justice M Nagaprasanna told Singh that he could not have a loose tongue and that, as an actor, he should be more responsible.
The next hearing is set for March 9.