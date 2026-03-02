Ranveer Singh gets relief in 'Kantara' mimicry case

Singh's act upset many for allegedly disrespecting the Chavundi Daiva tradition from coastal Karnataka. The complaint alleged Singh mimicked despite being asked to stop, and a magistrate directed an investigation.

Court's advice to Singh

Singh apologized on Instagram, saying he meant it as praise. But the court pointed out that apologies can't always undo hurt.

Justice M Nagaprasanna told Singh that he could not have a loose tongue and that, as an actor, he should be more responsible.

The next hearing is set for March 9.