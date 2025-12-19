Ranveer Singh is only Indian actor with 3 $10 million+ films! Entertainment Dec 19, 2025

Ranveer Singh just set a new record—he's now the only Indian actor with three movies that have each made over $10 million at the North American box office.

His latest, Dhurandhar, joins Padmaavat and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on this exclusive list.

It's a big moment for both Singh and Indian cinema reaching global audiences.