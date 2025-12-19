Next Article
Ranveer Singh is only Indian actor with 3 $10 million+ films!
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh just set a new record—he's now the only Indian actor with three movies that have each made over $10 million at the North American box office.
His latest, Dhurandhar, joins Padmaavat and Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani on this exclusive list.
It's a big moment for both Singh and Indian cinema reaching global audiences.
How he pulled it off:
Singh's secret? Versatility.
He wowed viewers as the intense Alauddin Khilji in Padmaavat ($12.15 million), brought charm and humor as Rocky in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani ($10.59 million), and now shows real depth playing Hamza in Dhurandhar (over $10 million).
Each role highlights his range—and keeps fans coming back for more.