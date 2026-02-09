'Dhurandhar 2': Makers plan grand trailer launch event in Mumbai

Trailer launch

As per India Today, the trailer for Dhurandhar 2 will be released at a grand event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. While the exact date of the launch is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be a spectacular reveal ahead of the film's March 19, 2026, release. The acclaimed franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar, and the first teaser for the sequel was released on February 3.