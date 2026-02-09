'Dhurandhar 2': Makers plan grand trailer launch event in Mumbai
The makers of the upcoming film Dhurandhar 2 (Dhurandhar: The Revenge) are reportedly planning a grand trailer launch. The sequel to the 2025 spy thriller Dhurandhar, which starred Ranveer Singh, is highly anticipated by fans and critics alike. The original film was a box office hit, crossing the ₹1,000cr mark worldwide.
Trailer launch date yet to be confirmed
As per India Today, the trailer for Dhurandhar 2 will be released at a grand event at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) in Mumbai. While the exact date of the launch is yet to be confirmed, it is expected to be a spectacular reveal ahead of the film's March 19, 2026, release. The acclaimed franchise is directed by Aditya Dhar, and the first teaser for the sequel was released on February 3.
Film's release date and cast details
Dhurandhar: The Revenge will be released in multiple languages, including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. It will be competing with Yash's Toxic at the box office. It features an ensemble cast including Akshaye Khanna, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, R Madhavan, and Sara Arjun, among others.