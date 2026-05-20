'Dhurandhar': Petition claims movie showed military operations in excessive detail
What's the story
The Delhi High Court has directed the Centre and the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to examine allegations that Ranveer Singh's film Dhurandhar: The Revenge may have revealed sensitive information related to military and intelligence operations. The order came in response to a petition filed by Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel Deepak Kumar through advocate Jagjeet Singh.
Legal proceedings
HC directs petitioner to file representation before authorities
The Division Bench of Justice Tejas Karia and Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya directed the petitioner to file a representation before the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC. The High Court said the writ petition would be treated as a representation and disposed of with directions to take an appropriate decision on the issues raised.
Allegations
Petition claimed such depictions could expose operational patterns
The petition alleged that certain scenes in Dhurandhar: The Revenge depicted tactical procedures, operational methods, and intelligence-related activities in excessive detail. It claimed that some scenes seemed to show locations and actions inspired by real-life military and intelligence operations. The petitioner argued that such depictions could expose operational patterns and endanger undercover personnel if viewed by hostile agencies.
Judicial observation
Court acknowledged possible impact of sensitive depictions
During the hearing, the court observed that even if a film is fictional and made for entertainment, the potential impact of sensitive portrayals cannot be completely overlooked. However, no immediate order was passed to stop the film's screening. In addition to objecting to the alleged disclosure of sensitive information, the petition sought a stay on the screening of Dhurandhar: The Revenge. It also urged the formulation of guidelines for what it described as "Spy Protocol Movies."