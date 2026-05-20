'Dhurandhar': Petition claims movie showed military operations in excessive detail

Legal proceedings HC directs petitioner to file representation before authorities The Division Bench of Justice Tejas Karia and Justice Devendra Kumar Upadhyaya directed the petitioner to file a representation before the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and the CBFC. The High Court said the writ petition would be treated as a representation and disposed of with directions to take an appropriate decision on the issues raised.

Allegations Petition claimed such depictions could expose operational patterns The petition alleged that certain scenes in Dhurandhar: The Revenge depicted tactical procedures, operational methods, and intelligence-related activities in excessive detail. It claimed that some scenes seemed to show locations and actions inspired by real-life military and intelligence operations. The petitioner argued that such depictions could expose operational patterns and endanger undercover personnel if viewed by hostile agencies.

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