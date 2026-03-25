Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' too expensive for auto driver Entertainment Mar 25, 2026

Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is smashing box office records with over ₹400 crore and Ranveer Singh in the lead, but one of its actors, an auto driver featured in the final scene, can't actually afford to see himself on the big screen.

He manages to save about ₹2,500 a month, so the ₹500 ticket price is simply out of reach for him.