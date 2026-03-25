Ranveer Singh's 'Dhurandhar 2' too expensive for auto driver
Entertainment
Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge is smashing box office records with over ₹400 crore and Ranveer Singh in the lead, but one of its actors, an auto driver featured in the final scene, can't actually afford to see himself on the big screen.
He manages to save about ₹2,500 a month, so the ₹500 ticket price is simply out of reach for him.
Kids are excited to see their father in a hit film
It's not just about him: the high cost means his whole family has to skip the theater experience too.
His kids are excited about seeing their dad in a hit film, but they'll have to wait until there's a cheaper way to watch it.
Meanwhile, Dhurandhar 2 keeps drawing crowds and winning praise from industry insiders.