Ranveer Singh's 'Pralay': Zombie thriller sets ₹300cr budget Entertainment Feb 15, 2026

Ranveer Singh is taking on his biggest project yet with "Pralay," a ₹300 crore zombie thriller directed by newcomer Jai Mehta.

Fresh off the massive success of "Dhurandhar" (which raked in ₹890 crore), Singh will also produce the film under his production banner, Maa Kasam Films, and has a backend profit-sharing deal; co-producers include Applause Entertainment and Hansal Mehta.