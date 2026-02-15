Ranveer Singh's 'Pralay': Zombie thriller sets ₹300cr budget
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh is taking on his biggest project yet with "Pralay," a ₹300 crore zombie thriller directed by newcomer Jai Mehta.
Fresh off the massive success of "Dhurandhar" (which raked in ₹890 crore), Singh will also produce the film under his production banner, Maa Kasam Films, and has a backend profit-sharing deal; co-producers include Applause Entertainment and Hansal Mehta.
'Pralay' to introduce Priyadarshan in Bollywood
Set in a dystopian Mumbai during the COVID-19 era, "Pralay" mixes intense action, family drama, and next-level VFX.
It aims to shake up Indian zombie movies by focusing on both visuals and story. Plus, it marks Kalyani Priyadarshan's Bollywood debut.
Filming starts mid-2026, right after "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge" hits theaters in March.