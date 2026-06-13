Rao, 94, completes 'Sing Geetham' in 77 days remotely Entertainment Jun 13, 2026

Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, now 94, has pulled off something incredible: he finished his latest Telugu movie, Sing Geetham, in only 77 shooting days.

The film dropped on June 12 and was produced by Nag Ashwin.

Because of Rao's age and health, the crew set up a virtual system so he could direct scenes from home when he couldn't make it to set.

Even after falling ill near the end, Rao stayed committed and saw the project through.