Rao, 94, completes 'Sing Geetham' in 77 days remotely
Legendary filmmaker Singeetham Srinivasa Rao, now 94, has pulled off something incredible: he finished his latest Telugu movie, Sing Geetham, in only 77 shooting days.
The film dropped on June 12 and was produced by Nag Ashwin.
Because of Rao's age and health, the crew set up a virtual system so he could direct scenes from home when he couldn't make it to set.
Even after falling ill near the end, Rao stayed committed and saw the project through.
'Sing Geetham' features all sung dialogues
Sing Geetham stands out for its all-sung dialogues (yep, every line is music!).
The story follows Prathap as he moves to Kuberapuram, a secluded village where people only communicate through song.
The cast features fresh faces like Ayaan, Ahilya Bamroo, and Shalini Kondepudi, with music by Devi Sri Prasad bringing the whole experiment to life.