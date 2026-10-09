Rao addresses 'Dada' poster's 2002 Lord's recreation amid AI claims
Rajkummar Rao, starring as Sourav Ganguly in the upcoming biopic Dada, has addressed the buzz around the film's first poster.
Unveiled on Ganguly's birthday, the poster recreated his famous 2002 shirtless celebration at Lord's, but several people questioned its execution, and some suggested that it looked AI-generated.
Rao researching Ganguly ahead of 'Dada'
Rao shared that the makers learned their lesson and need to take their time and not rush things: "The ones who made the poster have understood, they have learnt their lesson. They have understood they need to take their time and not rush things; there's no hurry. I think the team has learned its lesson. But they have also understood that dada's fan following is crazy," said Rao.
To play Dada authentically, Rao has been visiting Ganguly's home and Eden Gardens in Kolkata to really understand his world.
On top of all this, he's also busy promoting Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, which hits theaters October 16.