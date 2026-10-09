Rao addresses 'Dada' poster's 2002 Lord's recreation amid AI claims

Rao shared that the makers learned their lesson and need to take their time and not rush things: "The ones who made the poster have understood, they have learnt their lesson. They have understood they need to take their time and not rush things; there's no hurry. I think the team has learned its lesson. But they have also understood that dada's fan following is crazy," said Rao.

To play Dada authentically, Rao has been visiting Ganguly's home and Eden Gardens in Kolkata to really understand his world.

On top of all this, he's also busy promoting Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, which hits theaters October 16.