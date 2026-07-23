Rao and Gabbi's 'Prahaar' delayed August 7 amid crowded releases

Early August is already crowded with titles like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Batwara 1947, and Awarapan 2. Prahaar's team felt it deserved a less hectic release window, so audiences can actually catch it.

Directed by Avinash Arun, the film dives into major prosecutions from Indian history.

Another Maddock Films project, Eetha, might also shift dates for similar reasons. Official new dates are still to come!