Rao and Gabbi's 'Prahaar' delayed August 7 amid crowded releases
Entertainment
Prahaar, starring Rajkummar Rao and Wamiqa Gabbi, won't hit theaters on August 7 as planned.
The makers decided to delay the courtroom drama, based on prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam's famous cases, because August is packed with big movie releases, and they want the film to get its moment.
Arun's 'Prahaar' dramatizes historic prosecutions
Early August is already crowded with titles like Spider-Man: Brand New Day, Batwara 1947, and Awarapan 2. Prahaar's team felt it deserved a less hectic release window, so audiences can actually catch it.
Directed by Avinash Arun, the film dives into major prosecutions from Indian history.
Another Maddock Films project, Eetha, might also shift dates for similar reasons. Official new dates are still to come!