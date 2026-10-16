Rao backs Khan over FRRO notice after electoral roll protest
Entertainment
Filmmaker Kiran Rao has spoken out in support of actor Imran Khan, who was told by Mumbai's FRRO to leave India by October 28.
The notice came after Imran joined a protest on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, calling for his resignation over alleged issues with the electoral roll.
Khan and Washington detained at protest
Rao questioned the police response on Instagram, saying, "Wah, now it's Mumbai police?"
Imran was detained at the protest along with his girlfriend Lekha Washington. His legal team now plans to challenge the FRRO notice in court, arguing OCI cardholders shouldn't be barred from protesting.
Actress Saba Azad also voiced support for Imran.