'Rao Bahadur' by Maha draws indie interest for global release
Rao Bahadur, the Telugu film that dropped on July 3, 2026, is turning heads beyond India. An independent production and distribution company is eyeing its international rights, considering either an international remake or bringing the original to global audiences.
The film, written and directed by Venkatesh Maha, even impressed executives from a production house during the Cannes selection process, despite missing deadlines because it wasn't finished in time.
'Rao Bahadur' praised for bold storytelling
Presented under Mahesh Babu's GMB Entertainment banner, Rao Bahadur stands out for its mix of suspense, dark comedy, and magical realism.
Starring Satyadev, Vikas Muppala, and Deepa Thomas, it tackles big topics like caste and privilege with humor and sharp social critique.
Critics have praised its unique style and bold storytelling, making it one of this year's most talked-about Telugu films.