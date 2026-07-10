'Rao Bahadur' by Maha draws indie interest for global release Entertainment Jul 10, 2026

Rao Bahadur, the Telugu film that dropped on July 3, 2026, is turning heads beyond India. An independent production and distribution company is eyeing its international rights, considering either an international remake or bringing the original to global audiences.

The film, written and directed by Venkatesh Maha, even impressed executives from a production house during the Cannes selection process, despite missing deadlines because it wasn't finished in time.