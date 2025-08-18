'Rao Bahadur': Teaser of Satya Dev's mystical drama out now
The first teaser for "Rao Bahadur" just landed, giving us a peek at Satya Dev in a totally new avatar.
Directed by Venkatesh Maha and presented by Mahesh Babu, the film mixes psychological drama with mystical vibes.
SS Rajamouli launched the teaser, hinting at a suspenseful story that aims to shake up Pan-India cinema when it releases in summer 2026.
Film to release in summer 2026
Backed by A+S Movies and SriChakraas Entertainments, "Rao Bahadur" is being promoted with the quirky tagline "Not Even A Teaser," pointing to its offbeat storytelling style.
With Maha's reputation for creative filmmaking (remember C/o Kancharapalem?), expectations are high for something fresh and genre-bending.
If you're into movies that break the mold, this one might be worth keeping an eye on for 2026!