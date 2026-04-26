Satyadev's 'Rao Bahadur' to clash with Yash's 'Toxic'

Film details

Cast and crew of the film

Rao Bahadur also stars Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, Kunal Kaushik, and Master Kiran. The film is produced by Sri Chakraa Entertainments and A+S Movies in association with Mahayana Motion Pictures. It is presented by Mahesh Babu under his GMB Entertainment banner. The first song from the film was released recently.