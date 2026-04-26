Satyadev's 'Rao Bahadur' to clash with Yash's 'Toxic'
What's the story
Telugu actor Satyadev's upcoming psychological drama, Rao Bahadur, will hit theaters on June 5. The film is directed by Venkatesh Maha and features Deepa Thomas as the female lead. The movie will clash with Yash's Toxic, which is set to release a day earlier on June 4 in multiple languages.
Film details
Cast and crew of the film
Rao Bahadur also stars Vikas Muppala, Bala Parasar, Anand Bharathi, Pranay Vaka, Kunal Kaushik, and Master Kiran. The film is produced by Sri Chakraa Entertainments and A+S Movies in association with Mahayana Motion Pictures. It is presented by Mahesh Babu under his GMB Entertainment banner. The first song from the film was released recently.
'Toxic'
Meanwhile, know more about 'Toxic'
Toxic is directed by Geetu Mohandas and produced by KVN Productions and Monster Mind Creations. It boasts an ensemble cast including Yash, Nayanthara, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Rukmini Vasanth, and Tara Sutaria. It was earlier scheduled to release on March 19, clashing with Dhurandhar: The Revenge, but was eventually postponed.