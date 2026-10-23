Rao cameo in 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' October 23 2026
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao is set for a special appearance in Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar, a romantic drama hitting theaters October 23, 2026.
Directed by Anuj Saini and produced by Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, the film dives into first love and school memories, perfect for anyone who remembers their own early crushes.
Newcomers debut in Ranjan film
This movie marks the debut of six new actors: Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber, and Sargun Kaur Luthra.
Ranjan shared that he's excited to bring fresh talent to the screen with a story about friendship and young love that takes us right back to those school days.
With Rao's cameo adding extra charm, this one promises plenty of nostalgia.