Rao cameo in 'Pehla Pyaar Doosri Baar' October 23 2026

This movie marks the debut of six new actors: Sparsh Walia, Alisha Chopra, Kunal Vaid, Sakshi Vaidya, Tushar Chhibber, and Sargun Kaur Luthra.

Ranjan shared that he's excited to bring fresh talent to the screen with a story about friendship and young love that takes us right back to those school days.

With Rao's cameo adding extra charm, this one promises plenty of nostalgia.