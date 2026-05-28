Rao now filming 'Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story' in Kolkata
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao is now filming Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story in Kolkata, bringing the cricket legend's journey to the big screen.
With director Vikramaditya Motwane at the helm, the movie dives into Ganguly's rise from local grounds to captaincy, and shooting is happening at spots that shaped his early years.
Maniktala and Chatterjee star, Pritam composes
The crew is spending 15 days at iconic places like Behala, Eden Gardens, Aryan Club, and East Bengal Club, each tied to Ganguly's roots.
The cast features Tanya Maniktala as Dona Ganguly and Saswata Chatterjee as Chandi Ganguly.
There's even a special musical sequence capturing Sourav and Dona's romance, with music by Pritam.