Rao now filming 'Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story' in Kolkata Entertainment May 28, 2026

Rajkummar Rao is now filming Dada: The Sourav Ganguly Story in Kolkata, bringing the cricket legend's journey to the big screen.

With director Vikramaditya Motwane at the helm, the movie dives into Ganguly's rise from local grounds to captaincy, and shooting is happening at spots that shaped his early years.