Rao's Bollywood music project set ended when mic switched off
Entertainment
Singer Shilpa Rao had her performance suddenly stopped at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai when her mic was switched off midset due to scheduling issues.
The abrupt ending left both Rao and her fans surprised, with many calling out the organizers for being disrespectful.
Organizers have since apologized for how things unfolded.
Rao Instagram: heartbroken, lifted by crowd
Rao opened up on Instagram, saying she was heartbroken to leave the stage without thanking everyone but felt lifted by the crowd's support.
The event marked the 10th anniversary of Bollywood Music Project.