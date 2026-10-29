Rao's mic and lights cut at Mumbai's Bollywood Music Project
Entertainment
Singer Shilpa Rao had her mic and lights suddenly turned off during her set at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai on October 24.
She later shared a video of herself singing Khuda Jaane with the crowd, posting, "I sing for you with all my heart...and that's all that matters."
Organizers apologize, Rao vows Mumbai return
Event organizers apologized to Rao, blaming scheduling delays and curfews for ending her performance early.
Despite the hiccup, Rao thanked fans for their support and promised to return to Mumbai.
Both Kutle Khan, whose set began at the same time, and organizers expressed their respect for her amidst the mix-up.