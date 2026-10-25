Rao's Mumbai set halted as AICWA offers legal backing
Entertainment
National Award-winning singer Shilpa Rao's performance at the Bollywood Music Project in Mumbai was suddenly stopped when her microphone and stage lights were switched off midway through her set.
The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) called this move "completely unacceptable" and said they will back Rao if she takes legal action.
Bollywood Music Project apologizes, cites curfews
Festival organizers apologized, blaming venue curfews and scheduling delays for ending her set early.
They said they respect Rao and admitted big events can get tricky.
Even after the abrupt stop, Rao thanked her Mumbai fans for cheering her on till the end.