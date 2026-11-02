Rao's 'Prahaar' box office totals ₹30.61cr worldwide in 17 days
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao's latest, Prahaar: The Ujjwal Nikam Story, has pulled in over ₹30 crore globally within just 17 days of release.
With ₹27.58 crore earned in India and another ₹3.03 crore from overseas, the film's total stands at a solid ₹30.61 crore.
'Prahaar' opened ₹17.15cr slowed to ₹1.60cr
Prahaar kicked off with an impressive ₹17.15 crore in its first week but saw slower earnings after that, collecting ₹1.60 crore so far in week three.
Still, the film saw an 8.3% jump in domestic collections on day 17, selling approximately 29,701 tickets across 940 shows, showing it's holding interest despite being a niche biopic based on real events.