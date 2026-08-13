Rao's 'Prahaar' shifts to October 16, 2026 to avoid clashing

Rajkummar Rao's next film, Prahaar - The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam, is now set to hit theaters on October 16, 2026.

It was originally planned for August but got pushed back to avoid competing with big titles like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Mirzapur: The Movie.

The timing also lines up nicely with the festive season, which could mean more people heading to the cinemas.