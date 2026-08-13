Rao's 'Prahaar' shifts to October 16, 2026 to avoid clashing
Rajkummar Rao's next film, Prahaar - The Untold Story Of Ujjwal Nikam, is now set to hit theaters on October 16, 2026.
It was originally planned for August but got pushed back to avoid competing with big titles like Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Mirzapur: The Movie.
The timing also lines up nicely with the festive season, which could mean more people heading to the cinemas.
'Prahaar' biopic of prosecutor Nikam
Directed by Avinash Arun and produced by Maddock Films, Prahaar tells the real-life story of Ujjwal Nikam, the public prosecutor known for handling major cases like the Ajmal Kasab trial after the November 26, 2008, Mumbai attacks.
Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Sikandar Kher are also part of the cast.
Early buzz is strong; Nikam himself praised Rao's portrayal and called it authentic.