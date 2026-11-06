Rao's 'Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story' down to ₹1L

Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story started strong but has now hit a rough patch, earning just ₹1 lakh on its 21st day, a massive 93.8% drop from earlier numbers.

Even so, the film's total stands at ₹23.82 crore in India and ₹30.83 crore worldwide gross (per Sacnilk).