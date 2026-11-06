Rao's 'Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story' down to ₹1L
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao's Prahaar - The Ujjwal Nikam Story started strong but has now hit a rough patch, earning just ₹1 lakh on its 21st day, a massive 93.8% drop from earlier numbers.
Even so, the film's total stands at ₹23.82 crore in India and ₹30.83 crore worldwide gross (per Sacnilk).
'Prahaar' drops from ₹17.15cr to ₹2.17cr
Prahaar opened with an impressive ₹17.15 crore in its first week, but quickly lost steam, falling to ₹4.5 crore in week two and just ₹2.17 crore by week three.
The movie follows public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam's journey tackling some of India's biggest criminal cases, like the 1993 Bombay Blasts and 2008 Mumbai Train Attacks.