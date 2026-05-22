Rao's 'Raftaar' arrives in theaters this Dussehra weekend starring Suresh

Rao calls 'Raftaar' personal and special

Raftaar is the debut theatrical project for Rao and Patralekhaa's Kampa Film. The cast includes Anurag Thakur, Tanya Maniktala, Rohan Verma, and Rajat Kapoor.

Rao describes Raftaar as a personal and special story about ambition and hope: he says viewers will recognize the hustle behind every dream.