Rao's 'Raftaar' arrives in theaters this Dussehra weekend starring Suresh
Entertainment
Rajkummar Rao is back with Raftaar, dropping in theaters this Dussehra weekend.
Directed by Aditya Nimbalkar and produced by Patralekhaa under Kampa Film, the film dives into India's ed-tech world, exploring how chasing big dreams can affect relationships and values.
Keerthy Suresh stars alongside Rao.
Rao calls 'Raftaar' personal and special
Raftaar is the debut theatrical project for Rao and Patralekhaa's Kampa Film. The cast includes Anurag Thakur, Tanya Maniktala, Rohan Verma, and Rajat Kapoor.
Rao describes Raftaar as a personal and special story about ambition and hope: he says viewers will recognize the hustle behind every dream.