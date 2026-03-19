Rapper Mystikal pleads guilty to rape, faces 25 years in jail
Entertainment
Mystikal, the rapper known for hits like "Shake Ya A-," has pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in Louisiana.
The case goes back almost four years, and he's been in jail since his 2022 arrest.
Now, he faces up to 25 years behind bars, with sentencing set for June 15: no chance of parole or probation.
Mystikal's career and history of legal troubles
Mystikal made his name in the 1990s and scored two Grammy nominations in 2003 for Tarantula and Bouncin' Back.
But legal trouble has followed him: In 2003, he pleaded guilty to sexual battery and was sentenced to six years in prison.
He has faced repeated legal troubles, including a 2003 sexual battery conviction and a 2022 arrest.