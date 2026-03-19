Rapper Mystikal pleads guilty to rape, faces 25 years in jail Entertainment Mar 19, 2026

Mystikal, the rapper known for hits like "Shake Ya A-," has pleaded guilty to third-degree rape in Louisiana.

The case goes back almost four years, and he's been in jail since his 2022 arrest.

Now, he faces up to 25 years behind bars, with sentencing set for June 15: no chance of parole or probation.