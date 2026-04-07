Rapper Tjay arrested after Seminole Hard Rock shooting injures Offset
Entertainment
rapper Lil Tjay was taken into custody on Monday after a shooting at Florida's Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood, where fellow rapper Offset was injured but is expected to be okay.
Even though Tjay was arrested, his lawyer says he wasn't actually involved in the shooting itself.
Tjay faces misdemeanor, $500 bond
Tjay faces a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge and has a $500 bond. The incident happened in the casino's valet area, and police are still looking for others who might have been involved.
Offset's team says he's stable and being closely monitored, while officials reassured everyone that things were quickly brought under control.