Rasha Thadani's 1st look as Manga in 'Srinu' is out
Entertainment
Raveena Tandon's daughter Rasha Thadani had her first look unveiled as Manga in the upcoming Telugu film Srinivasa Mangapuram.
The reveal shows her in a purple churidar and jhumkas, set against a garden backdrop.
The film, directed by Ajay Bhupathi, also stars Jaya Krishna Ghattamaneni.
More on the film and its team
This project is a big deal for cross-industry fans—it brings together fresh Bollywood talent and Telugu cinema.
Ajay Bhupathi describes Manga as "lively, bubbly" and "the softer, gentler presence" opposite Srinu, who he calls "tough and rugged," hinting at a layered character.
With music by GV Prakash Kumar and production from industry veterans, the film is already generating buzz among young movie lovers looking for something new.