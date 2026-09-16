Rashmika Mandanna returns to shoot for Allu Arjun's 'Raaka'
What's the story
Actor Rashmika Mandanna, who was on a medical break, has resumed shooting for the upcoming film Raaka, reported Bollywood Hungama. The film, starring Allu Arjun and directed by Atlee, is currently being shot in Mumbai. Mandanna's return to the set comes after she suffered a severe right hip tendon detachment while filming a dance sequence for Mysaa in August.
Shooting schedule
Mandanna to shoot bigger portions in October
Mandanna was initially scheduled to join the Raaka sets in August, but her shooting schedule was rescheduled due to her injury.
She has now fully recovered and started shooting for Raaka on Tuesday, September 15.
However, she will only be shooting for a few days, with her full-fledged portions set to start in October.
She is expected to film several key action sequences alongside Arjun.
New addition
Karan Mehta joins 'Raaka' cast
The outlet also reported that actor Karan Mehta has joined the ensemble of Raaka.
Mehta, who made his Bollywood debut with Anurag Kashyap's 2023 musical romantic drama Almost Pyaar With DJ Mohabbat, has been roped in to play a key role in Raaka and has already started shooting.
The film also stars Deepika Padukone, Mrunal Thakur, and Janhvi Kapoor, among others.
Raaka is expected to be wrapped up by early 2027 and will be released in late 2027.