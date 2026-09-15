Confirmed! Rashmika Mandanna to play MS Subbulakshmi in biopic
What's the story
Actor Rashmika Mandanna has been announced as the lead of the much-awaited biopic on legendary Carnatic vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi. The film, titled M.S.-A Legacy on Screen, will be directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri and feature music by Anirudh Ravichander. It is produced by Allu Aravind, Bunny Vasu, and Rockline Venkatesh.
Launch details
Film launch coincides with Subbulakshmi's birth anniversary
The film will be launched on September 16 in Chennai, coinciding with Subbulakshmi's 110th birth anniversary.
The event will be graced by legendary actor Kamal Haasan as the chief guest, and the Indian Choral Ensemble will pay tribute to the legendary singer by performing her iconic songs.
Role significance
Mandanna's challenging role
Portraying Subbulakshmi will be one of Mandanna's most challenging roles to date.
The Bharat Ratna awardee is one of India's most celebrated musical icons and had a connection with cinema, having acted in films like Sevasadanam, Sakuntalai, Savithiri, and the acclaimed Meera.
Before Mandanna was confirmed for the role, Sai Pallavi was reportedly considered but couldn't take it up due to lack of dates.
Future endeavors
Mandanna has several other projects lined up
Meanwhile, Mandanna is gearing up for the release of Rawindra Pulle's action thriller Mysaa, which will hit theaters worldwide on November 27.
She plays a tribal Gond woman in the film and underwent rigorous stunt and combat training in Bangkok.
The actor also stars opposite Vijay Deverakonda in the upcoming pan-India action drama Ranabaali, which releases worldwide on October 16.