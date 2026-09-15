Confirmed! Rashmika Mandanna to play MS Subbulakshmi in biopic

Portraying Subbulakshmi will be one of Mandanna's most challenging roles to date.

The Bharat Ratna awardee is one of India's most celebrated musical icons and had a connection with cinema, having acted in films like Sevasadanam, Sakuntalai, Savithiri, and the acclaimed Meera.

Before Mandanna was confirmed for the role, Sai Pallavi was reportedly considered but couldn't take it up due to lack of dates.