Rashmika Mandanna unveils 'Mysaa' teaser: Cast, plot, release date
What's the story
The much-awaited teaser for the upcoming film Mysaa was released on Sunday night. The video gives a glimpse into the life of Rashmika Mandanna's character, a Gond tribal woman named Mysaa. She is portrayed as a fearless woman who refuses to back down and fights like a lone warrior. The film is directed by Rawindra Pulle and will release on November 27 in multiple languages.
Character introduction
Mysaa's voiceover sets the tone for the teaser
The teaser opens with Mysaa's voiceover, setting the tone for her intense journey. She says, "I am tired, I have stopped, I have lost."
The visuals depict her as a fierce warrior who chooses to fight against all odds.
The underwater sequences in the teaser are particularly striking, with one shot of Mandanna sitting at the bottom of the water holding a sickle being especially haunting.
Physical transformation
Mandanna's physical transformation
Mandanna's physical transformation dominates the teaser.
She is seen engaging in intense fight sequences and performing demanding underwater stunts. This raw portrayal has increased expectations for the movie.
The project is also heavy on violence and gore.
The film also stars Eshwari Rao, Rahul Ravindran, Samuthirakani, Rao Ramesh, Tarak Ponnappa, and Nidhi Singh, among others.
Recovery journey
When on-set injury forced Mandanna to undergo rehabilitation
While filming Mysaa, Mandanna reportedly suffered a serious hip injury while shooting an intense dance sequence.
The demanding action and dance schedules led to her tendon completely detaching from her hip.
Doctors were reportedly shocked at the severity of the injury, which is usually seen in athletes who undergo rigorous physical training.
She was advised complete rest for six weeks, followed by a rehabilitation program to aid her recovery and restore strength.