Rashmika admits she's 'not necessarily good at any language'

Mandanna said, "I am a Kodava and speak Kodava Takk; we don't have an industry for my mother tongue."

She said, "My fans, who I call my family, first suggested, 'Why don't you do a Telugu film?', it was the same with Hindi, and that's how my trajectory grew."

Speaking about trolls questioning her accent in different languages, she said, "I'm not necessarily good at any language; I'm a Jack of all trades and master of none."