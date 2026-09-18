Rashmika admits she's 'not necessarily good at any language'
What's the story
Rashmika Mandanna, the acclaimed actor known for her work in Telugu, Kannada, Hindi, and Tamil cinema, recently spoke about her linguistic journey. In an interview with Hindustan Times, she said that language has never been a barrier in her career. "I treat all languages as my own," she added.
Language learning
'I'm a Jack of all trades and master of none'
Mandanna said, "I am a Kodava and speak Kodava Takk; we don't have an industry for my mother tongue."
She said, "My fans, who I call my family, first suggested, 'Why don't you do a Telugu film?', it was the same with Hindi, and that's how my trajectory grew."
Speaking about trolls questioning her accent in different languages, she said, "I'm not necessarily good at any language; I'm a Jack of all trades and master of none."
Audience respect
'I respect my audiences from different parts of the world'
Mandanna added, "As long as I can respond to questions posed in a particular language, it's okay; that's how I respect my audiences from different parts of the world."
She also said that she doesn't pay attention to unnecessary comments about her accent but focuses on delivering her best performance.
"As an actor, my job is to tell good stories on set and come back," she said.
Career focus
Mandanna on what she focuses on as an actor
Mandanna further elaborated on her career focus, saying, "With every film, I believe the best of us are there to create something magical."
"I stick to my job, and the end result is a compilation of all these energies coming together."
"I don't like stepping on someone's toes; I just focus on giving my best performance as an actor."