'Mysaa' action schedule begins in Kerala; Rashmika to perform stunts
What's the story
The team of the upcoming action thriller Mysaa, directed by Rawindra Pulle, has begun a 15-day action schedule in Kerala, as reported by IANS. The film stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead role. Stunt master Kecha Khampakdi has choreographed high-voltage action sequences that will be shot during this schedule. Mandanna is expected to perform intense action sequences along with other key actors.
Preparation
Intensive training for the actor
Mandanna has been preparing for her role in Mysaa by undergoing intense training at a stunt and combat bootcamp in Bangkok, Thailand. A source close to the film revealed that she trained for over eight hours every day during this time. The actor plays a tribal Gond girl, a character that requires both emotional depth and physical strength.
Ambition
Supporting cast and crew of 'Mysaa'
With international action director Andy Long supervising the stunts, Mysaa is set to redefine female-led action in Indian cinema. The film also stars Eshwari Rao, Guru Somasundaram, and Rao Ramesh in pivotal roles. Shreyaas P Krishna is handling cinematography, while Jakes Bejoy is composing the music for this ambitious project. Mandanna was last seen in The Girlfriend.