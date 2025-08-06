Next Article
Rashmika Mandanna sparks speculation with new photo
A new photo of Rashmika Mandanna in a handloom saree—with serious politician vibes—has taken over social media, and fans are buzzing about what she's up to next.
The rumor mill points to a political drama, but for now, everything's hush-hush except for hints that an official reveal is coming soon.
Meanwhile, on the work front
Rashmika isn't slowing down anytime soon. She stars in The Girlfriend, which was released on September 5 this year (2025), teams up with Ayushmann Khurrana for the love story Thama, and takes on a powerful role as a Gond woman in the action-packed Mysaa.
Looks like she's all set to keep surprising us!